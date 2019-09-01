Michigan Attorney General Issues Warning to “Me Too Kit” Company

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel issued a warning recently to a “me too kits” company.

According to the state’s top cop, the company is in violation of several sections of Michigan’s consumer protection act.

Nessel says her office learned that the company is marketing a sexual assault evidence kit, described as the “first-ever sexual assault evidence kit for at-home use.”

Officials are concerned about the sale of these kits and the representations made to by the company.

Nessel also warned that the “sexual assault kits” may prevent victims from getting the health care services they need following an assault.

In addition, officials say the DIY kits would likely undermine law enforcement efforts to capture, charge, try and convict rapists.

The warning issued by nessel gives the company an opportunity to immediately cease and desist or face legal action.