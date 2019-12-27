Michigan Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Puppy Mill

Michigan Attorney General Nessel has filed a lawsuit against the Hillsdale County puppy mill operator Paul Steury.

The lawsuit comes from allegations of Steury running an inhumane and unsanitary puppy peddling operation.

The allegations stem from complaints from Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States.

The complaints state Steury was selling sick puppies and adult dogs and providing fake documents of the breed, age, health, and vaccination histories.

Nessel, says the Michigan Humane Society is working closely with the Department throughout the investigation and has recovered more than 33 dogs.