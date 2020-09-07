Mich. Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Says Michiganders Can Expect Extra Funds This Week

The director of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the $300 federal weekly benefits should roll out this week.

He says the extra funds are predicted to only last three weeks.

The agency says they may potentially get an additional two weeks but are not sure.

The director says more than 200,000 people are still waiting for payments, and that the agency plans to add more staff.

Currently more than 2,000 workers working for the agency to get Michiganders paid and right now there are about 1,000,000 active claims.

More than 16,000 calls come into the agency’s 866-500-0017 number every day.

There are roughly 900 people answering the phones.

The agency plans to add another 840 workers within weeks.