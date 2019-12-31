Mich. Supreme Court Will Not Expedite Governors Appeal on E-Cigs

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will not take an expedited appeal from Governor Whitmer, in the dispute over flavored e-cigarettes.

The court says any appeal should follow a traditional path.

In October A Court of Claims judge blocked the governor’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes saying health officials can not justify short cuts to adopt new regulations.

The governor claims that the ban was necessary to keep the vape flavored pens away from teens.

The attorney generals office also made a statement saying, “Middle school and high school students are increasingly using flavored nicotine vapor products at an explosive and alarming rate.”