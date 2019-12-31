Mich. Man Arraigned on Murder and Mutilation in Kevin Bacon Case

The ongoing investigation of the death of a 25-year-old Michigan man has now led to a Morrice area man being charged with murder and mutilation of a human body.

This man Mark Latunski now faces one count open murder in the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

After being reported missing on Christmas day, Bacon’s body was found at a home in Shiawassee County on December 28th dismembered and lifeless.

Bacon originally engaged with Latunski through a dating app according to his close friend but when he went to meet him in person Latunksi was not the man he claimed to be.

Latunski now faces life in prison, if found guilty.