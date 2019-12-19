- Advertisement -
Mich. Attorney General Creates ‘Dangerous Toy Guide’ for Shoppers

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 19, 2019
With Christmas around the corner, many of us are still doing our Christmas shopping, and finding the right toy for the little ones is sometimes a hassle.

But Michigan’s Attorney General has made it a bit easier for residents to pick the safest toys this holiday season

To help finalize your shopping, Attorney General Nessel, has created a dangerous toy guide, aimed at giving residents age-appropriate toy ideas.

Nessel says ” Our 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide is another resource for Michigan consumers to not only protect their wallets but most importantly to protect their children from harm.”

The guide has general shopping tips for age-appropriate and safe toys. It also lists popular recalls and the steps to take if you already own the product.

Link to toy guide: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/ag/2019DangerousToyGuide_674246_7.pdf

