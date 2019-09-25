MI Safe Driving Program Encourages Teens, Schools to Raise Awareness
Posted On September 25, 2019
49 Views0
Teenagers in Michigan can get involved in the fight to make the roads safer for their peers…
And curb the state’s leading cause of death for young adults: traffic crashes.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and Ford have teamed up since 2011 to “Strive for a Safer Drive”.
The program — S4SD for short — encourages teenagers and their schools to create student-led awareness campaigns .
Each school will get a thousand dollars to put it together, focusing on themes like drunk and distracted driving.
The top five will take home cash prizes.