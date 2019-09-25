- Advertisement -
MI Native Returns Home After Three Years in Chinese Prison

Staff Writer Posted On September 25, 2019
A Detroit-native who spent three years in a Chinese prison is finally home.

Former all-star college football player Wendell Brown arrived at Detroit’s airport Wednesday morning.

He was arrested in China after a bar fight in 2016.

He was teaching football there at the time.

Brown said he was only defending himself in the fight, but Chinese authorities sentenced him to four years in prison.

That term finally came to an end.

