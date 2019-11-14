MI McDonald’s Named In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

McDonald’s in Mason, Michigan is facing a sexual harassment class action lawsuit.

The suit was filed by a former employee with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

They allege the company creates and permits a toxic work culture.

A manager named Jenna Ries says she was harassed and groped by another manager.

The plaintiff says the location’s general manager was aware of the situation and did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit comes just two weeks after McDonald’s fired it’s CEO when he admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s has yet to comment on the lawsuit.