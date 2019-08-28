MI Legislature Back in Session, Gov. Whitmer Issues Call to Fix Roads

The entire state legislature is now officially back in Lansing.

And Governor Gretchen Whitmer used the opportunity to call on Republicans to get to work and come up with a budget plan.

Whitmer appeared during a press conference Wednesday, months after she released a budget of her own.

In tow on that March proposal — a plan to fix Michigan’s roads by ramping up the state gas tax.

That plan was met with push-back early on and Republican lawmakers shot it down.

The governor challenged its opponents in that press conference to come up with a fix as part of a comprehensive budget.

State lawmakers have just over a month to come up with that new budget…

When the new fiscal year begins in October.

If not, the government will shut down statewide.