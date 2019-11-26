MI Grant Money to Benefit Grand Traverse Co. Homes with PFAS Contaminated Well Water

14 Northern Michigan families who have been dealing with contaminated wells–may finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

A state grant will connect the homes to a municipal water system– after their wells were found to contain PFAS.

They’re potentially toxic chemicals.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced on Tuesday– grant money for affected homes in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township.

The state is paying $74,520 for the project’s cost.

The project totals $93,150.

The township is required to match 20 percent of the state’s contribution.