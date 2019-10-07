MI Flags to Lower to Half Staff in Northern Michigan Native’s Honor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to half staff Tuesday in honor of a Northern Michigan native who passed away in the line of duty.

Army Staff Sergeant Kelly Richards died while competing for an expert medical field badge in Seoul, South Korea September 25th.

The 32-year-old — born in Petoskey and raised in Boyne City and Grayling — served as a health care specialist stationed in Colorado and later deployed to the Middle East.

The lowering of the flags comes with Sergeant Richards’ military funeral.

Governor Whitmer paid tribute with the order…

“We are grateful for his service and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

We are working to learn more — and will update you with that information just as soon as we get it.