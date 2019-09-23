MI “Drive Sober” Crackdown by the Numbers

The numbers are in for law enforcement across Michigan…

Showing just how effective a recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown really was.

According to police, reports show a total of just over nine thousand traffic stops…

Including 209 drunk driving arrests, nearly 1200 speeding tickets and 35 tickets for kids who were improperly secured.

The report also lists 116 felony arrests.

All happened during that crack down from mid-August through September 2nd.

In Michigan, it’s illegal to get behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level above .08.