MI Dispatcher Killed in Crash Involving Deer
Posted On October 9, 2019
A Michigan dispatcher is dead after a collision involving a deer.
Deputies say Erika Ladas was driving on a road downstate in Ray Township Tuesday when a nearby SUV struck a deer.
That deer was thrown into traffic and went through Ladas’ windshield.
Her vehicle then crashed into a tree.
Ladas was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
No one else was injured in the accident.
Officials say Ladas was 28-years old and worked as a dispatcher for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office since January.
Authorities are investigating the crash.