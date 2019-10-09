- Advertisement -
MI Dispatcher Killed in Crash Involving Deer

Staff Writer Posted On October 9, 2019
A Michigan dispatcher is dead after a collision involving a deer.

Deputies say Erika Ladas was driving on a road downstate in Ray Township Tuesday when a nearby SUV struck a deer.

That deer was thrown into traffic and went through Ladas’ windshield.

Her vehicle then crashed into a tree.

Ladas was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Officials say Ladas was 28-years old and worked as a dispatcher for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office since January.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

