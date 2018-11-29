MI Dept. of Treasury Reminds Students of Scholarship Tools

The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding high school seniors and their families about an online scholarship search tool.

It’s called MI Scholarship Search and it connects students with thousands of scholarships from local organizations throughout the state.

The tool helps identify opportunities offered within a specific county.

MI Scholarship Search is a place-based tool, meaning that one of the scholarship components is linked to a Michigan school, county, city or region.

To use MI Scholarship Search, go www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid and click on “Students and Families.”