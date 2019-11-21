- Advertisement -
MI. Dept. Of Corrections Faces Lawsuit

Samana Sheikh Posted On November 21, 2019
The Michigan State Corrections Department is facing a lawsuit.

The only women prison to exist in the state is pressing charges.

Inmates say they have been overwhelmed by chronic mold and other unsanitary conditions.

This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Detroit.

Federal court lawyers say women were suffering from health problems.

The reason for their health concerns was the mold.

They made several complaints and every single one was ignored.

There was no immediate comment from the corrections department.

