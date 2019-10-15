MI Confirms 5th “Triple E” Death in Cass Co. Resident

Yet another death to report tied to “Triple E ” in Michigan.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the latest victim of mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis lived in Cass County.

Also, another positive diagnosis in an Allegan County horse, bringing that total to 40 animals.

Overall, ten Michigan residents contracted Triple E and half died.

Despite the frost slated to move in…

Experts warn, protecting yourself remains of the utmost importance.

The latest death follows an extensive aerial treatment by Michigan health officials, which covered upwards of 500-thousand acres in an effort to contain Triple E’s carrier mosquitos.

Triple E is one of the deadliest mosquito borne illnesses in the U.S.