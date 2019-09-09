MI Church to Mark 9/11 Anniversary with “Anti-Muslim” Event

A downstate church is marking the anniversary of 9/11 with an event many people are calling anti-muslim.

This is a picture of a online notice – inviting people to an event titled 9/11 forgotten? Is Michigan surrendering to Islam?

It is a two day event that starts on 9/11.

It is happening at the Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church, where a man named Donald Mccay is pastor.

The self-described proud islamophobe makes posts on what he calls the dangers of Islam on Facebook.

Nada al-Hanooti is executive director of Emgage Michigan, a group that aims to make muslim voices heard.

“Muslims and people of color are grieving in just the way the white, mainstream American is… this has impacted our lives as well… we’re here grieving with you.”

A coalition of democrats – called on Pastor Mccay to cancel the events they say blame all muslims for 9/11.

The pastor has not responded to requests for comment.