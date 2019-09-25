MI Budget Awaits Governor’s Signature As Deadline Looms

After the state legislature gave the green light to a full slate of 2020 budgets Tuesday in Lansing, Governor Gretchen Whitmer still describes the process as a mess.

According to the Associated Press, the budgets earmark nearly $45-billion in spending…

Which includes around $400-million in money for road repairs…

And falls short of Whitmer’s totals.

The passage came none too soon as that September 30th deadline looms large.

It now falls to Governor Whitmer to sign the bills ahead of the next fiscal year.

What she will do remains unclear.

That follows a contentious back and forth between Whimer and Lansing lawmakers that started early on in the process with debate over how to fund extensive road repairs.