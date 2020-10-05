MI Attorney General joins Coalition Opposing South Carolina’s Witness Requirement for Mail-in Ballots

Coalition Argues in Supreme Court that Requirement Risks Health of Voters During Pandemic

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she has joined a group of 18 state attorneys general in supporting a challenge to a South Carolina law that requires a witness signature for voters to cast their ballots by mail.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of South Carolina voters and political organizations, claims the witness requirement puts the health and safety of voters at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed in Middleton v. Andino in the U.S. Supreme Court, the multistate coalition opposes the requirement, arguing that states have a responsibility to tailor their election rules to protect voter participation and voter safety during the pandemic. The brief, filed two days after defendants sought Supreme Court intervention, also argues that voter fraud is extremely rare, and there is no evidence that a witness signature for mail-in ballots prevents fraud.

“This law only makes it more burdensome for people to vote absentee, which is unacceptable considering our nation’s public health emergency,” Nessel said. “We must ensure voters have the ability to participate in our elections without jeopardizing their health to do so, and mail-in voting is a secure and commonsense way to do that. South Carolina’s witness requirement is an unnecessary obstacle and it should be removed from the democratic process.”

In May 2020, a group of South Carolina voters and political organizations filed a lawsuit challenging a state absentee voting requirement because the requirement would put their health at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision requires absentee voters to swear and affirm, in the presence of a witness, that they are qualified to vote, have not yet voted, are returning their ballot in the designated envelope, signed the envelope, and received no improper assistance.

The district court issued a preliminary injunction blocking the requirement for the June 2020 primaries and subsequently blocked the provision for the general election as well.

The defendants appealed to the Fourth Circuit, which, after considering the case as a full court, declined to stay the district court’s injunction.

The defendants then moved for a stay at the Supreme Court on Thursday, and the multi-state coalition filed a brief opposing this stay on Saturday.