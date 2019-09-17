MI Antlerless Deer Hunt Kicks-Off Saturday

Hunters, listen up!

Michigan’s early antlerless deer hunt is coming up this weekend.

Anyone eager to get a start on deer season can check out private hunting spots across the lower peninsula beginning Saturday.

Meaning private lands scattered across the viewing area.

Experts with the D.N.R. say the doe harvest is critical because does drive the entire population of Michigan’s deer herd and responsible management is key.

To take part, just get a private land antlerless license online or where ever you typically get yours.

For more information, click here.