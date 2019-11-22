MI AG Signs Lawsuit Fighting Federal Environmental Regulators
Posted On November 22, 2019
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is signing a lawsuit intended to fight federal environmental regulators.
The lawsuit joined by 24 state attorney generals, follows an attempt by the E.P.A, to curb California’s ability to independently control emissions.
This includes mileage standards in cars on roads.
Nessel’s office sees this as a state’s rights issue.
It’s been called a key part of state efforts to protect public health and the environment.