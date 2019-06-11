MI AG Nessel Joins Effort to Block T-Mobile, Sprint Megamerger

Attorney General Dana Nessel joins nine other attorneys general across the country today in filing a multi-state lawsuit to block the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint.

They claim the deal to combine the third and fourth largest wireless companies violates antitrust laws, kills jobs and would drive up mobile service prices.

While it looked like the FCC and Justice Department would kill the merger launched in 2014, the 26-billion dollar deal was approved after Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to new terms that would benefit consumers last month.

Since the announcement of the lawsuit both companies’ stocks have fallen.