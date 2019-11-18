MI A.G. Warns Against Falling For Scams

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Public Service Commission are urging people to know the signs of fraud during utility scam awareness week until the 23rd.

Nessel says raising awareness and educating customers about scams is one of her top priorities.

Electric, water and natural gas customers are targetted nationally and throughout Michigan.

Scammers use phones, in-person and online strategies to lure people in.

The Michigan public service commission regulates energy utilities they get multiple complaints every year from customers who fall victim to utility scams.

Nessel says it’s important for customers to call their utilities directly to check the status of their accounts.