MI A.G. Nessel Takes-On Proposed Federal Nursing Home Rule Change

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s push to protect seniors is looking to take its next step forward.

The A.G. launched an elder abuse task force earlier this year to safeguard the state’s seniors.

Nessel — now taking issue with a federal rule she argues would weaken the regulations that govern nursing homes and impact the safety of residents.

Together with five other attorneys general, she asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider what she calls “minimalizing obligations” on the part of nursing home workers.

Nessel says the rule change falls short on several levels.