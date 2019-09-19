- Advertisement -
Home » State News

MI A.G. Nessel Takes-On Proposed Federal Nursing Home Rule Change

Staff Writer Posted On September 19, 2019
75 Views
0

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s push to protect seniors is looking to take its next step forward.

The A.G. launched an elder abuse task force earlier this year to safeguard the state’s seniors.

Nessel — now taking issue with a federal rule she argues would weaken the regulations that govern nursing homes and impact the safety of residents.

Together with five other attorneys general, she asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider what she calls “minimalizing obligations” on the part of nursing home workers.

Nessel says the rule change falls short on several levels.

Post Views: 75



Trending Now
Update: Missing Isabella County Teen Found
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Grand Traverse County 911 Sends Out Final Call for Fallen Dispatcher
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
MI A.G. Nessel Takes-On Proposed Federal Nursing Home Rule Change
Share No Comment