Meth Lab Leads to Multiple Charges for Emmet Co. Couple

Meth, a sawed-off shotgun and two homemade firearms, all found when police arrested a duo out of Emmet County.

An investigation that goes back to December of last year, police say they arrested Ryan Hendricks, and Angel Firman, after receiving a tip that the two were selling meth out of Hendricks’ home.

A warrant was issued and when police searched the home two small children, Hendricks and Firman were there.

During the search police found meth, ingredients to make meth, psilocybin mushrooms, gun ammo, cash, and stolen property.

They both face multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver meth, having a meth lab and child abuse.