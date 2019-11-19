Meteorite Discovery Found Closer to Earth

Scientists say they’ve found carbohydrates essential to life in meteorites.

An international team says it detected the presence of bio-essential sugars like ribose, arabinose, and xylose in two separate types of carbon rich meteorites.

Ribose is critical to RNA, which is essentially a messenger molecule that delivers instructions from the DNA to the cells.

The study’s lead author says this is the first direct evidence of the delivery of these kinds of sugars to earth on meteorites.

The study was published Monday in the proceedings of the national academy of science.