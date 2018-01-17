Meteor Seen Streaking Across Michigan Sky, Causes Earthquake Near Detroit

Did you see a bright flash of light across the sky last night?

If so, you’re not alone.

Many people across Michigan saw a bright flash of light streaking across the sky.

And for those around Detroit it was accompanied by a large boom that shook the ground.

According the United States Geologic Survey that bright light was a meteor.

It was seen from as far north as Gaylord all the way down to Detroit.

A meteor is a chunk of metal or rock that enters the Earth’s atmosphere and begins to burn up.

As this one approached just north of Detroit it created a loud boom.

So loud, the USGS says it caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake that rattled windows and shook homes.