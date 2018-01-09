Mesick Man Sentenced in Murder for Hire Trial

A Wexford County man has been sentenced in his murder for hire trial.

Back in May of 2017, Multiple agencies investigated a tip that Dean Evans had been attempting to hire someone to kill two people.

An undercover operation was conducted and the MSP recovered evidence that the 28-year-old man was soliciting for murder.

He was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with two counts of solicitation of murder.

Evans was also charged earlier in 2017 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Evans plead no contest to the charges, which means he accepted the punishment for the crimes but not the guilt.

He was sentenced to seven to 30 years in prison.