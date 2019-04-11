Mesick Man Headed to Jail for Sexual Assaulting Relative
Posted On April 11, 2019
132 Views0
A Mesick man is headed to jail after a months long investigation into allegation of sexual assault.
Wednesday, state police arrested 63 year-old Barry Townbridge.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a 22 year-old female relative multiple times.
The investigation resulted in charges brought against Townbridge.
He’s been charged with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and 1 counts in the 4th degree.
Townbridge had been convicted of sexual assault twice before. Once in 1998 and again in 1999, both in Cadillac.