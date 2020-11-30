Mesick Man Arrested for Possession of Meth

A Mesick man was busted for meth after being stopped for speeding in Benzie County.

November 20, 2020, around 1:40 a.m. a trooper from the Cadillac post stopped the suspect, on Traverse Avenue in Benzonia Township.

The suspect, Jamie Matthew Sneed, allowed police to search his car.

During the search, police found two bags of crystal meth and a glass pipe in a backpack.

Sneed was arrested and taken to Benzie County Jail.

He was arraigned and has a $30,000 bond.

Sneed is a 4th-time habitual offender and is due back in court on December 14, 2020.