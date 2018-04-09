Mesick Man Arrested for Fighting with Deputies over Taxi Fare

A Mesick man was arrested after he reportedly tried to fight with deputies.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Mason County.

That’s when deputies were called to the 5300 block of West US10 in Pere Marquette Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old Mesick man rode in a taxi and when it was time to pay for the ride, he refused.

Deputies were called and when they arrived the man then tried to fight with the deputies over the fare.

He was arrested on charges of defrauding a taxi driver and resisting and opposing officers.

The taxi fare was said to be $7.50.