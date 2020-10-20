- Advertisement -
Mesick Man Arrested For Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 20, 2020
A Mesick man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. 

Police found the victim walking down M-115.

She was reported as running away from home. 

The girl told police she had sexual contact with this man, 18-year-old Devin Martin Armstrong of Mesic, while away from home. 

Armstrong turned himself in on October 9th and was later released on bond. 

The suspect is now charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree.

He is due back in court October 27th.

