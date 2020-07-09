Mesick Man Arrested for Assault and Resisting Police

A Mesick man is now in police custody after allegedly getting into a bar fight.

Authorities say the scuffle happened in Grayling during a pool game between this man,Joshua Leroy Sutcliffe, and the victim.

Sutcliffe allegedly hit the victim in the face after the two began trash talking.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect began to walk away, and resisted when police tried to arrest him.

The suspect is currently in Crawford County Jail facing an assault and resisting charge.