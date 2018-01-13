Memorial Service Scheduled for Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper

A memorial for Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper has been scheduled.

As many know, Piper won the hearts of those on social media around the world, and kept Cherry Capital Airport well-protected against birds.

He died January 3rd after a short battle with prostate cancer.

Now, Piper’s partner Brian has invited everyone to a memorial service for his long-time friend.

The service will be on Saturday, January 20th at the City Opera House in Traverse City.

Doors for the service will open at 2:30 that afternoon, and it will begin at 3 o’clock.

There will be guest speakers, a video tribute, and words from Brian.

And for those not able to make it, the event will be streamed live on the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team Facebook page.