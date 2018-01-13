- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Memorial Service Scheduled for Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 13, 2018
107 Views
0

A memorial for Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper has been scheduled.

As many know, Piper won the hearts of those on social media around the world, and kept Cherry Capital Airport well-protected against birds.

He died January 3rd after a short battle with prostate cancer.

Now, Piper’s partner Brian has invited everyone to a memorial service for his long-time friend.

The service will be on Saturday, January 20th at the City Opera House in Traverse City.

Doors for the service will open at 2:30 that afternoon, and it will begin at 3 o’clock.

There will be guest speakers, a video tribute, and words from Brian.

And for those not able to make it, the event will be streamed live on the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team Facebook page.

Post Views: 107



Trending Now
Two Killed in Osceola County Crash
Jacob Owens January 8, 2018
Missaukee County Garage Destroyed in Fire
Jacob Owens January 8, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Memorial Service Scheduled for Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper
Share No Comment