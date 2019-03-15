Melting Snow, Rains Leave Mess Behind in Northern Michigan

Melting snow and heavy rains have caused flooding problems across the Lower Peninsula.

Locally, at least three school districts cancelled school today due to the waters.

In Marion, the damage even extended into the schools’ buildings themselves.

Evart and Big Rapids schools were closed out of concerns for nearby roads.

And in Newaygo County, you can see the damage and water the road commission has had to deal with.

Officials say the waters did start to recede Thursday, but their work is far from over.

Many roads across the area were closed in response.