Meijer to Administer 25,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to Seniors Throughout Michigan This Week

Meijer is preparing to launch a series of vaccine clinics this week at stores throughout Michigan.

The Michigan based grocery store plans to administer up to 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the week.

The vaccines will be for Michiganders 65 and older.

Officials say those who want to get vaccinated must pre-register through the company’s vaccine registration process.

“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

“As a pharmacy partner to both the State of Michigan and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”

The vaccine clinics are not open to walk-ups.

To register patients can also text COVID to 75049.

Meijer is not releasing the location of the clinics.

Officials registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them