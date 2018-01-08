Meijer Recalls Hundreds of Cases of Orange Cream Bars

Meijer has recalled hundreds of cases of Orange Cream Bars due to listeria concerns.

The recalled bars were sold under the Purple Cow brand at Meijer stores in six states, including Michigan.

They come in boxes of 12.

The boxes have a production date of November 30th of 2017 and a best-by date of November 30th of 2018.

The bars were made by the Fieldbrook Foods Corp in New York.

A total of 320 cases are involved in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

People who bought the affected ice cream bars should return to Meijer for a refund.