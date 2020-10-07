Meijer Recalls Cantaloupes for Possible Salmonella Contamination

Meijer has recalled whole cantaloupe and fruit trays with cut cantaloupe for possible salmonella contamination.

The Michigan food chain says the contamination can cause serious and possible fatal infections.

The recall is for bowls and whole fruit sold between September 26 and October 5.

The following recalled items were packaged in clear containers and have a Meijer label:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their health should contact their doctor.