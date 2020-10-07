Meijer Recalls Cantaloupes for Possible Salmonella Contamination
Posted On October 7, 2020
Meijer has recalled whole cantaloupe and fruit trays with cut cantaloupe for possible salmonella contamination.
The Michigan food chain says the contamination can cause serious and possible fatal infections.
The recall is for bowls and whole fruit sold between September 26 and October 5.
The following recalled items were packaged in clear containers and have a Meijer label:
- 9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
- 9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
- 9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
- 21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
- 21921400000 – Fruit Tray
- 21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip
- 21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
- 21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
- 21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
- 21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
- 21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
- 21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
- 21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
- 21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
- 21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup
- 22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup
- 22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
- 22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
- 22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
- 22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices
- 22045000000 – Fruit Palooza
- 22045200000 – Melons & Berries
- 22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon
- 22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 28873400000 – Fruit Salad
Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Anyone with questions or concerns about their health should contact their doctor.