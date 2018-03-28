Mega Millions Jackpot Hits 4th Largest Ever

More than half a billion dollars could be one lucky winners this Friday, as the Mega Millions jackpot broke $500 million for only the 4th time in history.

No one won in Tuesday night’s drawing, the 27th drawing in a row without a winner – pushing the jackpot up this milestone.

It’s been nearly two years since the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was this high.

And in that drawing, a single ticket in Indiana took home the $536 million prize.

And taking both of America’s big games into account, Powerball and Mega Millions, this is the tenth largest prize ever offered.

The Powerball holds the record, when it broke $1.5 billion in January of 2016.

And coincidentally, the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot, $656 million, was won on March 30th of 2012 – exactly six years ago on Friday.

The last Mega Millions winner was a 20-year-old in Florida, who won $451 million as a trustee of Secret 007, LLC.

The next drawing is Friday night.