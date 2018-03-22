Meeting Held To Discuss Proposed Wexford County Injection Well

The installation of a waste disposal well in Cedar Creek Township was the focus of a meeting Wednesday night.

Concerned citizens had a chance to have their voice heard on the issue that’s been on their minds for some time.

The owners of the Wexford County Landfill applied for the permit, asking both the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the well’s construction.

The well would be used to dispose of leachate, or water that has gone through a solid.

In this case, the solid is garbage.

Proponents claim the purpose of the well is to inject the contaminated water deep enough into the ground, where it will not affect drinking water.

A majority of speakers had criticisms for the plan, with many saying they’re unsure if the well is safe enough and they don’t want to take the risk.

The EPA says they haven’t had any problems with these types of wells in the past.

But even then, the opposition pointed out what they see as major flaws in how the agencies monitor well conditions.

Specifically the oversight, where it’s up to the company to monitor well integrity.

The decision about the well hasn’t been made yet, but the EPA says the comments at the meeting will be taken into consideration during the process.