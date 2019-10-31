Medical Examiner Confirms Identity of Clare Man Killed in Car Crash

Updating you now on an accident that killed a man in Clare County.

Where the medical examiner confirmed the victim’s identity.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Caravan a 23-year-old Clare woman blew through a stop sign on Beaverton Road in Grant Township.

And into the path of an oncoming Chrysler van.

A 22-year-old passenger in the dodge named now as Ryan Hildinger of Clare was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people inside plus the three in the Chrysler van had to be taken to a Clare medical center for treatment.

Accident reconstruction experts will piece the crash back together as the investigation continues.