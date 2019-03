A Mecosta County woman woman won big in the Michigan Lottery.

The 69 year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on March 6th.

The winning numbers – 02-07-13-26-34 – got her the jackpot.

She says, quote, “There are two words to describe it: relief and excitement.”

The lucky winner says she plans to retire, pay bills, and save the remainder.