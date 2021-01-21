Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Continues Search for Men Caught on Camera Stealing from Walmart
Posted On January 21, 2021
Two men are still at large after being caught on camera stealing from a Big Rapids Walmart.
The men were seen on surveillance taking a computer and 4 Roomba iRobot Vacuums.
Detectives tell us the two men walked right out of the store past cashiers with the items, one of the suspects putting the items in a shopping cart.
They got away in a maroon-colored mini-van.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 231-592-0150.