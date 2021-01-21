Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Continues Search for Men Caught on Camera Stealing from Walmart

Two men are still at large after being caught on camera stealing from a Big Rapids Walmart.

The men were seen on surveillance taking a computer and 4 Roomba iRobot Vacuums.

Detectives tell us the two men walked right out of the store past cashiers with the items, one of the suspects putting the items in a shopping cart.

They got away in a maroon-colored mini-van.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 231-592-0150.