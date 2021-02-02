Mecosta County Police Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Two Thieves

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help finding two suspects.

Authorities tell us the two men are responsible for two separate incidents at a Big Rapids Township business.

The men allegedly went into the business and stole about $1,400 worth of items.

Police say both men walked out of the store, with their carts full but did not pay.

One man got away with $1,000 worth of stolen goods the second escaped with around $400 worth of items.

Authorities tell us the two incidents do not seem to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call (231) 592-0150