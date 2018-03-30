Mecosta County Man Sentenced for Lying to DNR

A Mecosta County man was sentenced for giving false information to the DNR.

According to the DNR, 64-year-old Lester Gemmen of Morley lied when he told them where two deer heads came from.

Gemmen submitted six deer heads for testing in 2017.

Two of them tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

DNR Officers began investigating and Gemmen lied about where they came from.

He also failed to properly maintain the fencing at the Super G Ranch, which is a private game or hunting ranch.

Gemmen was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 80 hours of community service.

He must also pay $775 in fines.

The DNR says the ranch was depopulated and tested, and no further signs of CWD were found.

The Super G Ranch remains under quarantine.