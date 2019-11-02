Mecosta County Deputies Looking for Break-In Suspect

Police in Mecosta County are asking for your help to solve a break-in.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on 15 Mile Rd. near 230th avenue in Big Rapids Township.

And, during their investigation, learned that a suspect broke into the home and was confronted by the owner.

The suspect asked the homeowner to call 911 for an accident.

The suspect then left the scene while the homeowner was calling 911.

But deputies say there was no accident in the area.

They’re now looking for a white man described as 5″11 or 6′ tall.

He is reported to have a thin build, blonde to sandy blonde hair, with a clean cut.

The suspect is thought to be driving a red jeep wrangler with a black top.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office.