- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigate Big Rapids Retail Fraud Incident

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 13, 2020
244 Views
0

Mecosta County deputies are investigating a retail fraud incident that occurred Saturday.

Two women are accused of committing retail fraud at a Wal-Mart store in Big Rapids.

Police say they left the store in a silver Dodge Durango.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now authorities say thanks the public they have identified the suspects in the pictures .

Authorities clarified that the black woman in the photo has been identified and is not a suspect in the incident.

Investigation into the incident is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.

Post Views: 244



Trending Now
Kalkaska Man Dead After Being Ejected from Car in Kalkaska Township Crash
Sierra Searcy October 8, 2020
Three Men Arraigned on Felony Charges in Plot to Abduct and Execute Gov. Whitmer
Sierra Searcy October 8, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigate Big Rapids Retail Fraud Incident
Share No Comment