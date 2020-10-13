Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigate Big Rapids Retail Fraud Incident

Mecosta County deputies are investigating a retail fraud incident that occurred Saturday.

Two women are accused of committing retail fraud at a Wal-Mart store in Big Rapids.

Police say they left t he store in a silver Dodge Durango.

Now authorities say thanks the public they have identified the suspects in the pictures .

Authorities clarified that the black woman in the photo has been identified and is not a suspect in the incident.

Investigation into the incident is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.