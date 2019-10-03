Mecosta Co. Roll-Over Accident Sends Driver to Hospital

A roll-over accident in Mecosta County sent a man to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on 9 Mile Road near 160th Avenue in Austin Township just after 6:30 Wednesday evening.

They say the 19-year-old driver was going too fast given the wet roadways and lost control.

His car rolled over and went off the road.

The driver was taken to Spectrum Health for treatment, though the extent of his injuries and current condition are unknown.