- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Mecosta Co. Roll-Over Accident Sends Driver to Hospital

Staff Writer Posted On October 3, 2019
71 Views
0

A roll-over accident in Mecosta County sent a man to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on 9 Mile Road near 160th Avenue in Austin Township just after 6:30 Wednesday evening.

They say the 19-year-old driver was going too fast given the wet roadways and lost control.

His car rolled over and went off the road.

The driver was taken to Spectrum Health for treatment, though the extent of his injuries and current condition are unknown.

Post Views: 71



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Locate Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 29, 2019
Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Mecosta Co. Roll-Over Accident Sends Driver to Hospital
Share No Comment