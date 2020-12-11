- Advertisement -
Home » Local News State News

Mecosta Co. Police Asks for Public’s Help in Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 11, 2020
258 Views
0

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy in Fork Township, Northeast of Barryton. 

Police say Adolfo Vera is a Hispanic male who left his home Wednesday evening. 

 He is approximately 4’4″, 80lbs, last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, dark-colored coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.

Post Views: 258



Trending Now
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Local Business Continues Indoor Dining Despite State Order, Wants to Keep 'Employees Employed'
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Mecosta Co. Police Asks for Public’s Help in Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Boy
Share No Comment