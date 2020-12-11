Mecosta Co. Police Asks for Public’s Help in Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy in Fork Township, Northeast of Barryton.

Police say Adolfo Vera is a Hispanic male who left his home Wednesday evening.

He is approximately 4’4″, 80lbs, last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, dark-colored coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.